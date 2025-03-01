Get your passes: Beach toll season begins in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY — Starting Saturday, March 1st, St. Johns County will begin enforcing tolls for beach drivers.

Vehicles are allowed on several stretches of beaches in the county. Between March 1st and September 30th, however, drivers are required to have a pass.

Drivers must stop by toll booths each time they access a beach and have their pass barcode scanned by an attendant.

Those booths are currently located at the following locations:

Vilano Beach

Porpoise Point

A Street

Ocean Trace Road

Dondanville

Matanzas Avenue

Mary Street

Crescent Beach (Cubbage Road)

Daily and annual beach passes are available for purchase at each toll booth, the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop, and at the Beach Services Office on Pope Road.

Annual passes should be placed in the bottom corner of the vehicle’s windshield on the passenger side.

St. Johns County residents can buy their annual pass for $50. Daily passes for residents are $10.

Hours of operation can vary, but the approximate booth hours are listed below:

March 1 – April 30: Around 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

May 1 – Sept. 30: Around 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

A 10-mile per-hour speed limit is strictly enforced on beaches.

