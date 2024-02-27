Cyberattack affects thousands of pharmacies, raising prices for many

ATLANTA — Pharmacies in Georgia told Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV that they are having trouble applying drug maker discounts to prescriptions following a cyberattack last week on a major health tech platform.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The intrusion at a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare in Minnesota is affecting thousands of pharmacies around the country, complicating the process of billing through insurance companies.

“It’s definitely disrupting workflow. The majority of manufacturers’ coupons that we run for patients on their brand name drugs are not going through so it’s costing. The medications are a lot more expensive without those discounts.” Georgia Pharmacy Association President-Elect Ben Ross told WSB-TV′s Tom Regan.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: JSO: Man dead, another critically injured following failed drug deal in Panama Park

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.