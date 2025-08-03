Report: St. Vincent’s hospitals earn national recognition in U.S. News ‘Best Hospital Ranking’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, Southside, and Clay County hospitals have been recognized in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospital Rankings for their quality of care.

St. Vincent’s Riverside was named a Best Regional Hospital, achieving high performance in 11 procedures and conditions, including heart bypass surgery and lung cancer surgery.

St. Vincent’s Southside and Clay County were recognized as High Performing Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report for specific procedures and conditions.

“We are grateful for physicians, nurses, care teams, and associates who start each day with safety, empathy, and patient well-being top of mind,” said Dr. Syed Jafri, Chief Clinical Officer of Ascension Florida.

“Their dedication and hard work are the driving force behind these achievements.”

St. Vincent’s Riverside earned recognition for procedures such as abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, congestive heart failure, and spinal fusion, marking the highest distinction a hospital can earn in the ratings.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” said Managing Editor-in-Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “Hospitals designated as ‘High Performing’ by U.S. News demonstrate a consistent ability to provide excellent care for particular medical procedures and conditions, showcasing their specialized expertise as well as dedication to exceptional patient outcomes.”

St. Vincent’s Southside excelled in heart attack, hip replacement, knee replacement, and spinal fusion, while Clay County was noted for its performance in COPD, diabetes, and pneumonia.

U.S. News evaluated over 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions, with only one-third earning an award.

Ascension St. Vincent’s operates four hospitals and more than 90 sites of care, providing over $87.7 million in community benefit in fiscal year 2023.

