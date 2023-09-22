Hollywood writers’ negotiations with studios could see movement, actors strike still ongoing

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood writers and production studios dove into talks for the first time in nearly a month this week.

TV and film writers have been on strike for more than 4 months now. They are pushing for increased pay and more security around AI use.

“People need money. people are really, really struggling, but everybody understands that we have to be in this fight until we actually get a fair deal,” said Ariana Jackson, a WGA member.

While industry analysts say negotiations are likely far from over, reports suggest there is something different about the latest round of talks, especially with CEOs from some of the major studios actually in the room.

“I mean, it’s a positive sign. If they keep talking, eventually you hope they’re going to come to something,” said Dominic Patten, a senior editor for Deadline.

While the Writers Guild may be crafting a new future, no word of movement from Hollywood actors. Speaking at a tech expo in Germany, George Clooney said he hopes an end is near.

“I feel as if everybody understands that it’s time to get on with it,” he said. “But, we’re all in support of a decent, fair wage.”

It is estimated the strikes have already cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars.

The joint strikes are already changing fall TV schedules. Several talk shows have postponed their new seasons until the strikes are resolved after getting backlash.

