While the Jags look to heat up against Texans this Sunday fans need to stay cool and safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars are set to play host to the winless Houston Texans on Sunday at the Bank. In their last AFC South tangle, the Jags ran away with the 31-3 win on Jan. 1, 2023.

But most important in preparation for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff will be the safety of the fans.

Action News Jax reported on last Sunday’s game that sent dozens of fans to the hospital. Thermometers on the field reached close to 120 degrees during the game.

Dozens of people were treated at a local hospital while the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that 110 people were treated at the stadium.

The Jaguars released a statement ahead of this Sunday’s game explaining how fans can stay cool and safe.

One, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less bottle of water per ticket holder is permitted. Refillable bottled water stations can be found at all water fountains throughout the stadium.

Complimentary cups and ice are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains.

JTA colling buses are available at Ramps 1 and 4 with nearby water coolers for relief.

The South End Zone and Daily’s Place provide shaded space with concessions and seating. Fans resting in Daily’s Place can also follow the game in real-time on the big screen.

Should assistance be needed, guests should alert the nearest guest services team members or visit a guest services booth situated in the following locations:

Main Concourse: north end zone at Section 123

Main Concourse: southeast corner at Section 144

Main Concourse: southwest corner at Section 102

Upper Concourse: west upper deck at Section 410

Upper Concourse: east upper deck at Section 436

Gallagher Club East & West: On the ground level and immediately outside the elevator on the upper and lower levels.

Gameday news and notes

Remember that mobile parking passes are new this year. Download the app and save your pass prior to arrival for easy scan.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Jaguars have handed out 300 tickets to community leaders, nonprofits, youth and families. A ‘Somos DUUUVAL’ Hispanic Heritage t-shirt will be available for purchase at the Miller Electric Center, Store 4 and West Club Pros Shops. A Hispanic Heritage poster will also be available in the Fan Entertainment Zone, located in the South End Zone and Flex Field, while supplies last.

After the Star-Spangled Banner is performed by U.S. Army veteran Marvin Zapf, 36, a flyover will be performed by the Training Squadron TEN out of Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a non-clear bag no larger than 4/5″ x 6.5.”

Sunday’s game is slated for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX30.

Stay cool. Stay safe. And let’s get that win Jacksonville.

