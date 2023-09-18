Fans want changes after dozens hospitalized for heat exhaustion at Jaguars home opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many Jags fans want something done after a hot Sunday at the Bank sent dozens of people to the hospital.

Thermometers on the field Sunday afternoon read close to 120 degrees during the game.

Dozens of people were taken to the hospital during the game, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said that 110 people were treated. Officials said most of these people were treated for heat exhaustion.

The First Alert Weather Team said air temperatures were in the 90-93 degree range during the game with feels-like temperatures of around 100.

Fans are hoping new stadium renovations will help with the heat issue. Action News Jax told you last week that sources close to the stadium renovation deal negotiations told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Jaguars had their first meeting Wednesday at the Jags’ offices at Everbank Stadium.

Back in June, we showed you what the stadium of the future would look like, and that includes protection from the heat and the elements.

The team said, “The open-air venue features a large shade canopy that reduces heat retention by more than 70% [and] lowers temperatures 10-15 degrees.”

There are two community huddles on Monday, where the community can hear from Jags leaders on the Stadium of the Future.

You can find more information on the new community huddles HERE.

