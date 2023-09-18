Jury finds Othal Wallace guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daytona Beach police officer

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — After two days of deliberation, a jury found Othal Wallace guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Wallace was initially charged in Volusia County with first-degree murder after he shot Officer Raynor during a traffic stop in 2021. His trial was moved to Clay County after his defense successfully argued that Wallace wouldn’t receive a fair trial in Volusia County.

The prosecution sought the death penalty for Wallace, and during his week-long trial, the jury was asked to consider whether Wallace committed premeditated first-degree murder. The jury had the power to convict Wallace of second-degree murder or manslaughter if they weren’t convinced he committed premeditated murder, which would spare him from the death penalty.

Read: Jacksonville family displaced from home after tree crashes on home during severe storm

Wallace’s team protested Friday and asked for a mistrial after they claimed the judge gave confusing instructions to the jury about the different types of first-degree murder and the difference between the murder of a law enforcement officer and someone else. That motion was denied by the judge.

The jury deliberated for 11 hours on Friday, but members could not reach a verdict. The verdict finally came at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the jury convicting Wallace of manslaughter, sparing him of the death penalty.

Following the verdict, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young released the following statement:

Statement from Chief Jakari Young on the verdict in Officer Jason Raynor's Murder Trial Today’s verdict comes with a... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Read: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9 at EverBank Stadium

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.