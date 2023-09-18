Attention Jaguars fans: New community huddles in Clay, St. Johns, Nassau County this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to neighborhoods outside of Duval County to pitch the team’s proposed “Stadium of the Future.”
Action News Jax first told you about the Jagaur’s $2 billion plan to renovate its stadium when it was first announced back in June 2023.
The team has held 16 community meetings around the Jacksonville area since July.
this week, the team will bring the huddle to some of the neighboring counties to hear their community’s opinions.
Below is the list of locations where the next Jagaurs Huddles will be held:
Clay County
- Thrasher-Horne Center
- 282 College Drive, Orange Park
- Monday, Sept. 18
- 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
St. Johns County:
- Renaissance World Golf Village
- 500 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine
- Monday, Sept. 18
- 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Nassau County:
- Yulee High School
- 85375 Miner Rd, Yulee
- Friday, Sept. 22
- 6:15 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
