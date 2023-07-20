Jaguars release findings from ‘Stadium of the Future’ community huddles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have released their “Stadium of the Future” community huddles and outreach report, which answers many questions that residents have been asking since the project was first proposed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jaguars have held 16 community huddles to get feedback from stakeholders and the general public on various details of the stadium renovation project, which includes an entertainment district.

Parking

During the huddles, there was concern expressed about the loss of parking. The report cites a few ways that could be addressed. It could be through structured parking built into the new development. Other fixes could be working with Jacksonville Transportation Authority to add more public transportation and supporting ride-sharing with new infrastructure.

Are the renderings realistic?

The question was raised comparing the rendering of the stadium to what will actually be built. The report says that there is a standard provision that prevents any deviation from the final approved design unless it’s approved by the city. So what we see should be what we get.

Fixed or partial roof?

One key focus of the project is deciding between a fixed roof versus a partial roof. The Jags say that offering fans shade has always been a consideration, but results from their surveys and other input from major event promoters showed them that the unpredictable summer weather in Florida impacted their ability to attract large summer events, so a fixed roof is more likely.

What’s the actual cost of the entire project?

Finally, there is a concrete answer on the cost of the entire project. The renovated stadium, mixed-use development outside the stadium and the connector between the St. Johns River through the sports complex to the out east neighborhood has an estimated price tag of $2 billion. The stadium renovation alone could cost $1.3-1.4 billion, but that’s if the project is done continuously over two seasons starting in 2026. If the project starts later than February 2026 and the renovation is done over four seasons, the cost of the stadium renovation will increase.

The full, 100-page community huddles outreach report and stadium facilities update is below.

CommunityHuddlesOutreachReport_71823 by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

Related Story: Jaguars debate possibility of a new home during stadium renovations

Related Story: New study shows Jaguars fans want stadium renovations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.