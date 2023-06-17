Jaguars debate possibility of a new home during stadium renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the conversation continues for TIAA Bank Field renovations, a few temporary places for the team to play have been discussed. One of them is the Daytona International Speedway.

Home to the Daytona 500 and Bike Week, the Speedway has the seating capacity to fit over 100,000 fans.

Action News Jax made the trip to Daytona to speak with people in that area about the possibility of the Jags calling the Daytona International Speedway home for a couple of years.

One Jags fan says he’s only missed 5 games in 28 years and would make the trip to Daytona without a second thought.

“I would come by, I would do it,” Craig Golisch said. The Jags fan has been a season ticket holder since the very beginning.

There are factors that may deter other fans from making that decision. The trip is 1 hour and 33 minutes to drive, almost 92 miles. That means spending more money on gas and fans would have to leave home much earlier than normal to find parking, and even earlier for tailgating in Daytona.

“The way the speedway is set up to watch the game is going to be a little different also. I would see people going to Gainesville more than I would here,” Golisch said when asked if he thought travel times would be a deterrent.

There is still much for the city and that Jags to negotiate on before final plans are set.

Action News Jax will continue to bring you details on this project as they become available.

