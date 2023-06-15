See the video: Jacksonville Jaguars unveil future stadium design

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans are getting a first look at new design plans for what the team is calling the “Stadium of the Future.”

The team on Wednesday morning unveiled the renovation plans on its social media channels and on 1stDownTownJacksonville.com in a nearly five-minute video.

The video shows photo renderings of the project, as well as video visualization.

In a news release, the Jaguars said the “Stadium of the Future” represents the team’s efforts to transform Downtown Jacksonville.

The team said the highlights of the plans for the stadium include:

Fulfilling a big request from fans: protection from the heat and the elements. The team said, “The open-air venue features a large shade canopy that reduces heat retention by more than 70 percent (and) lowers temperatures 10 to 15 degrees.”

A concourse that’s elevated 30 feet above the ground, “offering expansive views for Downtown Jacksonville and the St. Johns River.” Also, the concourse will be 360 degrees and four times wider, featuring “interactive social bars and a variety of unique experiences alongside culinary delights native to Jacksonville.”

A base seating capacity of 62,000 with expansion capabilities up to 71,500 for a college football game and more for a concert.

Thirteen new elevators and 32 new escalators to support vertical movement, 220 new food and beverage points of sale, and 14 new restrooms.

Taxpayer money and Jags stadium renovations

The team has been working on the plans for three years. The total cost could be up to $2 billion for all the changes.

Read: New report show city of Jacksonville could pay $2 billion+ for Jaguars sports district

The cost for taxpayers could be at least $875 million from taxpayers, according to a newly-released memorandum, which shows the city paying half.

“It’s exciting for the city of Jacksonville. It’s exciting for the Jags and it’s a must. It’s a must-have,” said Kristi Sweeney, UNF Director of Sport Management.

Team president Mark Lamping sat down with Action News Jax’s Robert Grant and said that the stadium in its current condition is at the end of its life span.

Fans react to stadium renovation plans

Grant: “What does the taxpayer get out of this?”

Lamping: “How that gets paid for is subject to negotiation between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville. We haven’t started yet and we’re anxious to get into that process.”

That process will begin with a series of community meetings held in different areas of town called “Huddle Up Jax.” Here are the times, dates and locations of the “Huddle Up Jax” community meetings:

Date Event time Name of venue Address Monday, June 12 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Strings Sports Brewery 1850 North Main Street

Jacksonville, FL 32206 Tuesday, June 13 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Ramada by Wyndham 3130 Hartley Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32257 Wednesday, June 14 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Jacksonville Golf & Country Club 3985 Hunt Club Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32224 Thursday, June 15 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Mellow Mushroom River City 15710 Max Leggett Pkwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32218 Friday, June 16 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Xtreme Wings Sports Grille 6337 Roosevelt Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32224 Saturday, June 17 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Deerwood Country Club 10239 Golf Club Dr.

Jacksonville, FL 32256 Saturday, June 17 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Atlantic Beach Country Club 1600 Selva Marina Dr.

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Monday, June 19 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Community First Igloo 3605 Philips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207 Monday, June 19 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Bishop Snyder High School 5001 Samaritan Way

Jacksonville, FL 32210 Tuesday, June 20 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Grounds of Grace 1633 University Blvd N.

Jacksonville, FL 32211 Tuesday, June 20 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Bradham and Brooks Branch Library 1755 Edgewood Ave W.

Jacksonville, FL 32208 Wednesday, June 21 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant 691 N 1st St.

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Wednesday, June 21 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library 6887 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210 Thursday, June 22 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens 370 Zoo Pkwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Lamping said some return comes from what he hopes is an economic driver for downtown Jacksonville.

“It’s our goal to get every single ounce of economic impact out of this significant investment,” Lamping said.

Sweeney said it’s almost impossible to determine the economic impact of stadium renovations, but argues the renovation is a long time coming and the price of being an NFL city.

“If you want to have an NFL franchise and be one of the 32 cities in the country that have them, then you have to have a stadium. And a state-of-the-art facility,” Sweeney said.

Jacksonville Mayor-elect Donna Deegan weighed in on the new renderings:

“It’s a beautiful vision for economic revitalization. Infrastructure, especially in our older historic neighborhoods, will be one of the key priorities of my administration. I look forward to the coming negotiations and a deal that is good for taxpayers which keeps the Jaguars in Jacksonville for generations to come.”

