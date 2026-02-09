Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Hottest Februarys in Florida since 1895

In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Februarys in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. February 1957

- Average temperature: 65.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.01"

#9. February 2017

- Average temperature: 65.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.1°F

- Total precipitation: 1.88"

#8. February 1927

- Average temperature: 65.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.8°F

- Total precipitation: 3.49"

#7. February 2025

- Average temperature: 65.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 54.8°F

- Total precipitation: 2.13"

#6. February 1990

- Average temperature: 65.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.9"

#5. February 1949

- Average temperature: 66.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.57"

#4. February 1932

- Average temperature: 66.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.6°F

- Total precipitation: 1.34"

#3. February 2023

- Average temperature: 67.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.8°F

- Total precipitation: 1.85"

#2. February 2019

- Average temperature: 67.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.98"

#1. February 2018

- Average temperature: 69.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.4"