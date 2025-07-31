How much house $1 million buys you in Gainesville

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gainesville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
14134 NW 28th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,521
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 14134 NW 28th Ave, Gainesville on Redfin.com
5424 NW 72nd St, Gainesville
- Price: $999,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,252
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 5424 NW 72nd St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
5629 NW 97th St, Gainesville
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $300
- See 5629 NW 97th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
9709 SW 34th Ln, Gainesville
- Price: $984,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,559
- Price per square foot: $276
- See 9709 SW 34th Ln, Gainesville on Redfin.com
10257 SW 37th Pl, Gainesville
- Price: $984,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,232
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 10257 SW 37th Pl, Gainesville on Redfin.com
2010 NW 32nd Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $979,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,570
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 2010 NW 32nd Ter, Gainesville on Redfin.com
3491 SW 111th Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $977,654
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,118
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 3491 SW 111th Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com
4020 NW 122nd St, Gainesville
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,279
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 4020 NW 122nd St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
3101 Old Archer Rd Ph 18, Gainesville
- Price: $959,532
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,624
- Price per square foot: $590
- See 3101 Old Archer Rd Ph 18, Gainesville on Redfin.com
3505 SW 105th St, Gainesville
- Price: $957,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,927
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 3505 SW 105th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
4319 SW 86th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,502
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 4319 SW 86th Way, Gainesville on Redfin.com
4630 SW 95th Ter, Gainesville
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,964
- Price per square foot: $312
- See 4630 SW 95th Ter, Gainesville on Redfin.com
8136 NW 5th Ct, Gainesville
- Price: $920,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $400
- See 8136 NW 5th Ct, Gainesville on Redfin.com
2612 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,671
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 2612 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville on Redfin.com
1417 SW 90th St, Gainesville
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,796
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 1417 SW 90th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
1044 SW 120th Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,648
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 1044 SW 120th Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com
4820 NW 59th St, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,732
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 4820 NW 59th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
13414 NW 19th Pl, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,629
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 13414 NW 19th Pl, Gainesville on Redfin.com
3680 SW 86th St, Gainesville
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,507
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 3680 SW 86th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
1110 SW 62nd Ter #A, B, C, D, E, F, Gainesville
- Price: $898,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,294
- Price per square foot: $142
- See 1110 SW 62nd Ter #A, B, C, D, E, F, Gainesville on Redfin.com
1118 SW 112th St, Gainesville
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,267
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 1118 SW 112th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
10761 SW 34th Rd, Gainesville
- Price: $891,863
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,183
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 10761 SW 34th Rd, Gainesville on Redfin.com
709 SW 27th St, Gainesville
- Price: $879,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,243
- Price per square foot: $391
- See 709 SW 27th St, Gainesville on Redfin.com
3602 SW 118th Dr, Gainesville
- Price: $877,110
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,205
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 3602 SW 118th Dr, Gainesville on Redfin.com
8815 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville
- Price: $874,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,529
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 8815 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville on Redfin.com
3189 NW 135th Way, Gainesville
- Price: $869,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $334
- See 3189 NW 135th Way, Gainesville on Redfin.com
3101 Old Archer Rd #306, Gainesville
- Price: $866,651
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,826
- Price per square foot: $474
- See 3101 Old Archer Rd #306, Gainesville on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.