Hurricane Milton: Comcast to open free Wi-Fi hotspots, waive overage charges

Internet and cable provider Comcast recently announced its efforts to aid Floridians as Hurricane Milton approaches.

As of Tuesday, October 8, Comcast confirmed in an official statement that they would be taking 2 initiatives.

The first initiative is opening around 261,000 public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots through the state. Visit the WIFI HOTSPOT MAP to find the nearest hotspot to your location.

XFINITY Hotspot Map Map of Jacksonville and surrounding area. Each dot represents an available hotspot to connect with.

“We hope opening these hotspots across the state will give Floridians one more tool to support them”, Senior Vice President of Comcasts Florida Region Jeff Buzzelli said in the news release.

The second initiative taken by Comcast is for its “By the Gig” customers. Comcast will be waving overage charges for its Mobile Customers through Wednesday, October 16.

For any questions regarding Comcast’s official statement, click HERE. Comcast plans to update this page regarding any potential updates.

