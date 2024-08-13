Action News Jax Investigates learns Jax Beach didn’t know about January hack for 2 days

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax Investigates is learning that the computer hack that hit Jacksonville Beach in January wasn’t detected for 2 days.

The city first reported computer issues for city services and utility bills on Jan. 29, which was a Monday. It caused issues for city services and utility bills through March.

The city also determined the hackers had access to the personal identifying information of some citizens.

