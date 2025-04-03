Homeless man arrested following 7-hour manhunt in Fernandina Beach accused in stabbing

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is accused of stabbing someone he knew Wednesday before the massive manhunt to find him.

“The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday when a witness discovered the victim unconscious and bleeding inside their home,” a Thursday news release states.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The man arrested by Nassau County deputies Wednesday following a seven-hour manhunt is in jail accused of attempted murder. Ryan Nave, 45, is also facing a charge of felony solicitation, according to Nassau County jail records.

Authorities did not give any details about Wednesday’s manhunt for Nave other than he was a suspect in an incident that happened on Robinhood Drive.

Nave’s address in the county’s inmate log is listed as “homeless.” He is being held on no bond.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies asked for the public’s help looking for Nave warning people to not approach him and to call 911 if they see him.

The search centered on the area of Robinhood Drive, which is just south of the intersection of Sadler Road and South 14th Street.

Nave was taken into custody at about 10 p.m.

Ryan Nave Ryan Nave, 45, was booked into Nassau County jail late Wednesday (April 2, 2025) on charges of murder and felony solicitation. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

