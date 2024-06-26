Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looks to deter thefts by offering free wheel locks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, over 1,200 reported thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been reported.

During July’s Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, JSO is handing out steering wheel locks to the community.

The lock will be free for Duval County residents who own a Kia or a Hyundai with a key-operated ignition system.

Those interested can pick them up at any one of the district substations Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Residents will need to give their name, address, and the year and model of their vehicle.

The substations are located at:

District 1 Substation (Brooklyn / Downtown / Eastside / San Marco / Springfield) - 5258-13 Norwood Ave., 32208 (Gateway Town Center)

District 2 Substation (Arlington / Intracoastal West) - 9119 Merrill Rd., Suite 26, 32225 (Merrill Crossing)

District 3 Substation (Mandarin / Southside) - 8875 Liberty Ridge Dr., Suite 110, 32256 (Prominence Parkway)

District 4 Substation (Avondale / Ortega / Westside) - 3726 Blanding Blvd., 32210 (Cedar Hills Shopping Center)

District 5 Substation (Baldwin / New Town / Northwest / Riverside) - 1767 Kings Rd., 32209 (Edward Waters University)

District 6 Substation (Northside / San Mateo / Oceanway) - 1680 Dunn Ave., Suite 39, 32218 (Rutgers Plaza)

JSO reminds drivers to park in well-lit areas, close and lock all windows and doors when parked, keep valuables out of sight, do not leave keys in their vehicle, and do not leave the area while their vehicle is running unattended.

Manufacturers of both vehicle makes are assisting to make these locks available to the community.

