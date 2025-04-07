Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Announces Exciting Lineup of Spring/Summer Events

Jacksonville, Fla — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens today rolled out the Spring/Summer calendar of events, featuring a dynamic mix of educational programs, special celebrations, and exclusive member experiences.

“Whether you are a nature enthusiast, animal lover, or supporter of conservation, there’s something for everyone at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens this season,” said Nikki Smith, Jacksonville Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer.

Upcoming Spring/Summer events at the Zoo include:

Education Programs

Nature’s Newbies – April 15, 16, 19 A 45-minute, hands-on program for 1–3-year-olds featuring free-choice play stations, songs, and an up-close experience with a Zoo animal ambassador.

Stroller Safari – April 22, 26 and May 20, 24 Designed for children ages 0-3 and their caregivers, this guided stroll through the Zoo fosters early learning through stories, exploration, and animal exhibit visits.

Zoo Tots – April 24, 25, 26 This engaging, hour-long class introduces 3–5-year-olds to the wonders of nature through playful lessons, games, animal encounters, and crafts.

Adult Zoo Camp – April 27

Ready to learn, explore and feel like a kid again? Adult Zoo Camp is a 6-hour adventure filled with behind-the-scenes experiences, hands-on activities, animal encounters and expert talks.

Summer Camp – June 9 - August 1 Campers explore the Zoo each morning with education staff, enjoy animal encounters, crafts, and themed activities, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences.

Special Events

Party for the Planet – April 19 Celebrate Earth Day, Endangered Species Day, and World Ocean Day with interactive activities that inspire conservation and a deeper connection to nature.

Botanical Bash – April 19 - 27 Enjoy the seasonal transformation of our gardens with unique daily activities, Botanical Bash kicks off with Party for the Planet on April 19 and culminates in a plant sale hosted by our Horticulture team on April 27.

ExZOOberation: Riverfront Rendezvous – May 3 Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating 100 years at home along the Trout River. This ideal date night or night out on the town with friends will feature food and beverage tastings and live music with an exclusive performance by ‘The Voice’ finalist Paris Winningham. Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and Ashley Coen will serve as the Honorary Chairs. Presale tickets available now.

Art in the Garden – May 10, 11 A two-day festival celebrating local creativity, featuring a vibrant vendor market with handcrafted goods and artistry surrounded by the beauty of our gardens.

Exclusive Member Events

Yoga with Penguins – April 12, 19, 26 Relax and recharge at Tuxedo Coast with a guided yoga session alongside our charming Magellanic penguins.

Bunny Bash – April 19 Enjoy an exclusive Easter celebration with an egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, festive goodie bags, and special activities for kids.

Wine & Cheese—with Goats! – April 24 A unique adults-only evening featuring wine, live music, and playful interactions with our darling Nigerian dwarf goats.

For more information on upcoming events or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.jacksonvillezoo.org/events.





