Jags players and coaches celebrate passions, causes wearing custom cleats for Monday’s game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Week 13 in the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars will wear some slick, custom cleats in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon., Dec. 4. But as fashionable as they might be, every shoe is meant to help a good cause.

The initiative is called “My Cause My Cleats” and the NFL is encouraging players from around the league to wear customized cleats in honor of the causes they support. The initiative takes place during weeks 13 and 14 of the season.

As for the hometown Jags, more than 60 players and 30 coaches are participating in the NFL’s 8th annual initiative.

The Jaguars front office has said this year’s chosen causes range from health-related issues, community outreach, military appreciation, youth education, and several others.

Not only did some of the players and coaches collaborate with national artists to design their cleats, but some chose to display artwork from patients and students from their specific causes.

Tight end Evan Engram is representing the North Florida School of Special Education. According to the Jags, the artwork was created by a school student and was replicated on his cleats.

“Volunteering with children and adults with intellectual and developmental differences always brings me joy,” Engram said. “I’m grateful to surround myself with such high-spirited individuals and proud to represent the North Florida School for Special Education through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative.”

Even the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund will be well represented on Monday night. Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik will be wearing cleats featuring artwork from the cause.

“I was inspired by the positivity and strength they showed in their battle and wanted to represent the Jay Fund on my cleats in support of those kids and their families,” Matiscik said.

The military will also be well represented as our local area is rich in military tradition.

As the son of two U.S. Navy veterans, the Jaguars’ 2023 Salute to Service nominee linebacker Devin Lloyd is naturally representing the USO.

“I understand firsthand the sacrifices military personnel and their families make to protect our country, Lloyd said. “Their commitment to service is why I’m representing the USO on my cleats. We can never say thank you enough.”

You can view some of the special cleats that will hit the turf in the photo gallery below. To view every show design and the story behind visit the Jaguars’ My Cause My Cleats website.

