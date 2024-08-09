1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash on Phillips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 29-year-old Orange Park man is dead, and a 23-year-old Orange Park man is critically injured after a box truck crash.

It happened on Phillips Highway near Lenoir Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 64-year-old man from Lake Mary was driving southbound on Phillips Highway in the truck. The two Orange Park men were on motorcycles traveling northbound.

The man in the truck didn’t see the motorcycles and went to turn left onto Lenoir Avenue, hitting both Orange Park men.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

