1 dead, 1 injured in Fernandina Beach shooting, person in custody, Nassau deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Fernandina Beach, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on Nottingham Drive, where the shooting happened, around 5:30 a.m. This is south of the intersection of South 8th Street and Sadler Road.

One person is being detained and “investigators are currently conducting interviews to determine what happened,” NCSO said in a Facebook post.

Investigators said more information will be released when it becomes available.

