1-On-1 with Travis Hunter: To understand the player, you must first understand the man

Later on, Hunter eventually asked to move in with his assistant football coach at Collins Hill High School, Frontia Fountain. He would live with Fountain for a little over a year before leaving for college.
Hunter broke into the limelight during his junior season, collecting eight interceptions on defense and 137 receptions, 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns at receiver.
Hunter’s play helped lead Collins Hill High School to the 2020 Class 7A state title.
In his one on one interview with Brent Martineau, Hunter discussed the move to Georgia and if he thinks he is a different person because of it.
“I couldn’t tell you but I don’t think I’d be the same. I’d be the same person, but I don’t think I’d have the same energy and the same go get,” said Hunter.
It’s that infectious, unwavering energy and smile that have followed Hunter everywhere, even through his bouts of adversity. In many ways, it’s become his identity.
Hunter even goes so far as to refer to himself as goofy, “Yeah always, always been goofy, been outgoing - just making sure I’m having fun.”
His goofiness sure does pair nicely with that smile that has already become unmistakable in Jacksonville. Martineau asked Hunter where exactly that smile and joy come from.
“Just being a kid, me being a kid and going out and see everything come to light, everything I was dreaming of, everything I’ve wanted - it just makes me happy being in this position,” said Hunter.
It’s what makes Travis Hunter, Travis Hunter. It takes that level of energy and joy to be able to play both sides of the ball at a high level.
Luckily for Jaguars fans, it doesn’t sound like that energy is going anywhere. Hunter told Action Sports Jax, “I’m going to have this energy for the rest of my life.”