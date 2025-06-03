1-On-1 with Travis Hunter: To understand the player, you must first understand the man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau got the opportunity to sit down with the Jaguars’ new star and find out just who Travis Hunter is both on and off the field.

Hunter grew up in South Florida, where his father played football and starred on the track and field team at Boynton Beach Community High School.

Just before high school, Hunter’s mother moved the family to Suwanee, Georgia, a small town just outside of Atlanta in hopes of a better life.

Hunter and his family slept on the floor of a friend’s house before moving into a one room hotel.

Later on, Hunter eventually asked to move in with his assistant football coach at Collins Hill High School, Frontia Fountain. He would live with Fountain for a little over a year before leaving for college.

Hunter broke into the limelight during his junior season, collecting eight interceptions on defense and 137 receptions, 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns at receiver.

Hunter’s play helped lead Collins Hill High School to the 2020 Class 7A state title.

In his one on one interview with Brent Martineau, Hunter discussed the move to Georgia and if he thinks he is a different person because of it.

“I couldn’t tell you but I don’t think I’d be the same. I’d be the same person, but I don’t think I’d have the same energy and the same go get,” said Hunter.

It’s that infectious, unwavering energy and smile that have followed Hunter everywhere, even through his bouts of adversity. In many ways, it’s become his identity.

Hunter even goes so far as to refer to himself as goofy, “Yeah always, always been goofy, been outgoing - just making sure I’m having fun.”

His goofiness sure does pair nicely with that smile that has already become unmistakable in Jacksonville. Martineau asked Hunter where exactly that smile and joy come from.

“Just being a kid, me being a kid and going out and see everything come to light, everything I was dreaming of, everything I’ve wanted - it just makes me happy being in this position,” said Hunter.

It’s what makes Travis Hunter, Travis Hunter. It takes that level of energy and joy to be able to play both sides of the ball at a high level.

Luckily for Jaguars fans, it doesn’t sound like that energy is going anywhere. Hunter told Action Sports Jax, “I’m going to have this energy for the rest of my life.”

