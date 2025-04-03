12-year-old autistic girl, young sibling found safe in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Around 9:30 P.M. Wednesday night, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said both children had been found safe.

The original call about the missing children came in around 8 P.M., according to a spokesperson.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert over social media Wednesday night after a 12-year-old autistic girl and her sibling went missing.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax the girl has a tendency to wander and this is not the first time police have assisted in a search for her.

We’re told the sibling is also a girl, around 6 years old.

A large number of deputies are searching the wooded areas near County Road 125 North and Bob Burnsed Road.

They are asking people living in the area to stay inside their homes and drivers to use extreme caution.

Police K9s are being used and officials said having others in the area could compromise the search.

If you have any information that could assist with locating these children, please contact Baker County’s dispatch at (904) 259-2861.

