12-year-old boy shot at Clanzel Brown Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the boy was with a group of kids at Clanzel Brown Park on Moncrief Road at about 9 p.m. Sunday when some kind of dispute happened.

Someone fired a gun, and the boy was hit in the leg.

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The suspect, who investigators described as a teenager wearing dark clothes, ran away.

JSO said this appears to be an isolated incident and that there are no indications that the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

You can also email tips to JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

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