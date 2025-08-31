14-year-old girl shot and killed inside Brunswick home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night inside a home on Altama Avenue, according to Brunswick Police.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Altama Avenue around 8 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound. Investigators say the victim was shot inside the residence by someone she knew.

Police identified the shooter as a 17-year-old male. Detectives say he was mishandling a firearm when it went off, hitting the victim.

The teenager is charged with second-degree murder, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and reckless conduct.

Another person, 21-year-old Bobby Sullivan, was also arrested. He faces charges including cruelty to children, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, reckless conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both the teen and Sullivan were booked into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s name has not been released until her family is notified.

The Brunswick Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detective Melissa Howell at (912) 279-2606 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.

