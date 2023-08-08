15 city pools never opened during summer season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many of the city’s pools were flooded with residents trying to stay cool Tuesday as the temperatures soared above a record.

But about one-third of the city pools never opened this season as Jacksonville heads into the final and hottest week of the pool season.

“I think it’s a blessing in this neighborhood that it’s free and what not,” Shelton Carmen-Owens at the Warrington Park pool said.

According to the city website, 19 of its 34 pools are now open. A slight improvement compared to last month when just 17 were open.

In July, the city told Action News Jax it expected to open five more pools by the end of the month. It instead only opened three more and then closed Thomas Jefferson pool.

Action News Jax reached out to the city for an update and comment on the pools, but so far, we have not heard back.

In July a representative said Mayor Donna Deegan met with the Parks and Recreation Department and planned to put an additional $500,000 into the pool maintenance and lifeguard recruitment.

