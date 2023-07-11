City of Jacksonville working to open 5 more of its pools by the middle of the month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is working to open up five more city pools by the middle of the month.

This comes after Action News Jax told you that staffing and maintenance kept half of the city’s pools closed during the season.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant went to Emmett Reed Pool on Tuesday, which is one of the locations set to open soon.

The gate was still locked and the pool was closed, one of 17 across the city still shut down.

But the city said Emmett Reed Pool will open in the coming weeks and it comes after Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan met with the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services to help avoid this problem next summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The city is looking at adding $500,000 into the pool budget for maintenance and lifeguard recruitment.

The mayor’s office is also looking at a marketing campaign to kick off earlier next year.

Lifeguards make $14 an hour starting out. Coming up on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5, we look at how many the city needs to hire to avoid the staffing problem, and how neighbors are beating the heat without city pools

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.