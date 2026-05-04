19-year-old arrested for armed robbery in joint agency operation

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old was arrested for armed robbery and a misdemeanor Failure to Appear after crossing jurisdictional lines, says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NCSO, their agency, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office(JSO), worked together under a “Cops Without Borders” approach to detain the fugitive.

Philip Mercado was arrested on charges of Armed Robbery and a misdemeanor Failure to Appear (FTA).

“This kind of collaboration represents the future of modern law enforcement. By sharing intelligence, coordinating resources, and maintaining open communication, agencies can move faster, act smarter, and close the gaps offenders try to exploit. We are proud of both agencies and the professionalism, teamwork, and dedication they demonstrate every day,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper.

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