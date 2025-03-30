$1M permit approved for splash pad at Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city’s goal of transforming the former site of the Jacksonville Landing into a destination park is getting closer to reality with more construction permits now approved.

This week, a permit was issued for the construction of a splash pad estimated to cost $1,160,000.

Phase one of the Riverfront Plaza project is currently underway. According to the city’s website, phase one will see the completion of a park pavilion building, which will include a small cafe space, restrooms, as well as an elevated playground on top.

Outside of the pavilion building, there will be a large lawn for events, as well as a new bulkhead, riverwalk, and plaza space connecting the park to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

The splash pad is shown along with these features in the rendering below:

Riverfront Plaza renderings (Splash Pad)

Phase one is expected to wrap up construction late this year.

Phase two will add a beer garden, rain garden, and a bike and pedestrian pathway to the Main Street Bridge.

The project is being headed by the Haskell Company.

The splash pad will be constructed by SAI Fountains, based out of Ponte Vedra.

