Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza project officially starts construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The long-awaited construction on a high-profile Downtown Jacksonville project finally kicked off Monday.

Construction on the Riverfront Plaza project was supposed to start last week after a month-long delay and then it was pushed back again.

Construction on Monday begins with the redesign of Independent Drive.

Road closures will include the intersection of Water Street and Independent Drive as well as Hogan Street.

“We’re just waiting to see what comes out of it now,” Jacksonville resident Yolanda Copeland said.

What used to be the old site of the Jacksonville Landing, which was torn down in 2020, is where Copeland has good memories.

“It was a place of entertainment; it was a place of shopping, and it was a beautiful structure that you know was adjacent to the St. Johns River,” Copeland said.

After three years of waiting, construction on the Riverfront Plaza project has started.

When completed, the project is set to have amenities such as a park, garden, outdoor dining and more.

It’s one of several projects expected to beautify and revitalize the River City.

“Downtown Jacksonville is a dynamic, resilient, people-friendly urban center that capitalizes on the importance of the river,” said Lori Boyer, with the Downtown Investment Authority.

Action News Jax first reported the project was set to start weeks ago, but due to holidays and major events that would’ve contributed to heavy traffic in the area, the city delayed construction by one month.

Now as phase one moves forward, Copeland said she’s excited to see what it will bring.

“We can’t bring the Landing back, and so we have to look forward,” Copeland said.

