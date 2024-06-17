2 Florida cities make list of top 10 cities in U.S. with the most homes for sale for $200K and less

Two Florida cities have made a new list of cities with the most homes under $200,000.

Realtor.com hunted down the top 10 places in the U.S. where there were at least 100 homes for sale for $200K and less during the first week of June.

The monthly payment on a $200K home with a 20% down payment would be around $1,500, which is less than the national median rent of $1,732.

Two Fort Lauderdale suburbs, Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill, came in at No. 1 and 2, respectively, on the list.

For Lauderdale Lakes, the median list price was $149,350 with 239 listings under $200K. Around 85% of the listings were under $200,000.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lauderhill’s median home price was $175,000 with 404 listings under $200K. The percentage of listings in Lauderhill was 70%.

Realtor.com did note that nearly all of the available listings in these two cities are condos.

The rest of the top 10 include Albany, Ga.; Cleveland and Akron, Ohio; Detroit and Lansing, Michigan; Niagara Falls and Rochester, New York; and Rockford, Illinois.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.