2 local Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals awarded for outstanding maternal care

Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside and Clay County both received an Excellence in Maternal Care Award by the Florida Hospital Association.

They’re two of 31 hospitals recognized across Florida for dedication to maternal care and reducing c-sections.

“The needs of each mother, baby and family throughout the journey of pregnancy are unique,” St. Vincent’s Southside President and CEO Kevin Rinks said in a news release. “Providing the highest quality of personalized care for them is essential and we are honored that our Family Birth Place has been recognized for it.”

St. Vincent’s Southside has a Level II neonatal intensive care unit. It recently added six new labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum rooms.

“The doctors, nurses and staff at our Family Birth Place are committed to making sure every family’s distinct needs are delivered upon,” St. Vincent’s Clay County President and CEO Bryan Walrath said in the release. “We are blessed to receive this award and look forward to delivering excellent care to everyone who walks through our doors.”

The Family Birth Place at St. Vincent’s Clay County offers infant CPR training.

