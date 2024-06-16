2 people seriously injured after crash on I-95 North at SR-206 in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured after a crash on I-95 North at SR-206 in St. Augustine. Florida Highway patrol reported it around 7:34 p.m.

The crash involved two cars, St. Johns County Fire Rescue told Action News Jax. Based on initial notes, it could have been a rollover incident from the nearby overpass.

Two trauma alerts were issued, and two people are being taken to the hospital by helicopter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

All lanes are currently blocked.

The left lane is currently blocked on I-95 South.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.