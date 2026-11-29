A Jacksonville man’s journey that began when he said an airline refused to board his service dog has turned into a plea for help in funding his 1,035-mile walk from Buffalo back home.

Tim Rundle said the walk began October 15 when Southwest refused to board his dog, has moved him hundreds of miles, but has left him need money for food, walk, accommodations, and supplies.

“I’m not asking anyone to fund a vacation,” Rundle said on his GoFundMe.com post seeking financial help. “I’m asking for support to finish a mission that has become much bigger than me.”

Rundle said people also can follow his journey on TikTok at @Runftworld - where he documents his journey.

He said he was denied boarding at Buffalo Niagara International Airport while traveling with my service dog, Honey.

“Rather than letting that experience defeat me, I decided to put one foot in front of the other and walk from Buffalo, New York, to Jacksonville,” he said on the post

He’s also been using the walk to promoting my book, Running From the World by Tim Rundle. He intends to donate 50% of all proceeds to recovery center.

“Sometimes, what seems like the worst thing happening to you becomes the beginning of something meaningful,” he said

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