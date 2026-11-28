JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s a cloudy and cool day to start the weekend
- Temps fall back into the 40s and 50s tonight but it won’t be as cold as last night
- Sunday stays cloudy and slightly warmer, daytime highs will approach 70
- It’s not out of the question some drizzle or an isolated shower lifts up across NE FL in the morning
- The Jags game will be a touch cool with the clouds overhead
- Looks like pretty decent football weather
- Rain approaches our area from the north and west Sunday night
- This storm system moves across our area the first half of Monday
- Some spots south of I-10 will see up to a half-inch of rain
- Monday does not look like a washout but there will be some wet roads for the morning commute
- We dry out Tuesday and temperatures gradually warm up each day
- The clouds will thin out a bit, too
- We’ll be back in the 80s for daytime highs by Friday
- The next rain-maker moves in by next weekend
TROPICS
- Nothing
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Low: 50
TOMORROW: AM Drizzle/Lt. Showers. Cloudy & A Touch Cool. High: 68
MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 57/66
TUE: Partly Cloudy. 47/69
WED: Partly Sunny. 53/70
THU: Partly Sunny. 56/76
FRI: Partly Sunny & Mild. 60/82
SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/78
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