JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s a cloudy and cool day to start the weekend

Temps fall back into the 40s and 50s tonight but it won’t be as cold as last night

Sunday stays cloudy and slightly warmer, daytime highs will approach 70

It’s not out of the question some drizzle or an isolated shower lifts up across NE FL in the morning

The Jags game will be a touch cool with the clouds overhead

Looks like pretty decent football weather

Rain approaches our area from the north and west Sunday night

This storm system moves across our area the first half of Monday

Some spots south of I-10 will see up to a half-inch of rain

Monday does not look like a washout but there will be some wet roads for the morning commute

We dry out Tuesday and temperatures gradually warm up each day

The clouds will thin out a bit, too

We’ll be back in the 80s for daytime highs by Friday

The next rain-maker moves in by next weekend

TROPICS

Nothing

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Low: 50

TOMORROW: AM Drizzle/Lt. Showers. Cloudy & A Touch Cool. High: 68

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 57/66

TUE: Partly Cloudy. 47/69

WED: Partly Sunny. 53/70

THU: Partly Sunny. 56/76

FRI: Partly Sunny & Mild. 60/82

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/78

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