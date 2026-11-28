JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services took in 22 more dogs the day after Thanksgiving - and agency officials said its shelter is busting at the seams.

“That 22 dogs is equivalent to almost an entire run. Our shelter was already beyond full,” officials posted on the shelter’s Facebook page on Friday.

In the 13 months ending in October, the shelter said took in 9,660 dogs and cats - 2,058 more pets than the same period the previous year. That’s a 27% increase in intake, the post said.

“Today, our team had to figure out where 22 more dogs could sleep tonight.”

The shelter is seeking adopters as well as people willing to foster a dog or a cat.

For those interested in adopting or fostering a dog, the shelter at 202 Forest St. in Brooklyn/Riverside is inviting people to stop in and talk with its staff.

“Tell our team what life looks like at your house and let us introduce you to a dog who could fit right in. All adoption fees are waived” this weekend.

If you can give a cat or dog a place to stay, even if it’s just for a few days, shelter staff is asking that you please come an speak to them about fostering a pet.

If you don’t make it this weekend, the shelter is open every sday, including weekends and holidays, from noon to 7 p.m.

Adoption hours are being extended to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays through January 1.

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