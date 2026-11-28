WASHINGTON — Nicole Hockley was still in a fog of grief when she carried a photo of her 6-year-old son Dylan to the Connecticut Capitol. The image of his bright blue eyes and sweep of brown hair was marked with the year he was born and the year he was killed by shots from an AR-15-style rifle.

She was part of a wave of people who helped persuade the state to expand its ban on firearms like the one used to massacre 20 children, including Dylan, and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

More than a decade later, she remains convinced that the assault weapons ban has helped prevent more mass school shootings.

“This isn’t just about laws. This is about people, and this is about ensuring that people are protected,” said Hockley, who co-founded the group Sandy Hook Promise.

She is heading to Washington next week, along with other families and survivors of deadly mass shootings. The conservative-majority Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday over whether state and local assault weapons bans violate the Second Amendment's right "to keep and bear arms," putting the justices at the center of one of the most bitterly contested issues in firearms law.

The Trump administration says bans are unconstitutional

Gun rights advocates backed by the Trump administration say it is unconstitutional to ban the nation’s most widely owned rifle, which is involved in a relatively small portion of overall gun violence.

“This is the biggest and most pernicious problem we have in the gun control space,” said Bill Sack, senior director of legal operations at the Second Amendment Foundation. “We all view this as the Super Bowl of gun rights for the time being.”

About a dozen states have similar laws banning weapons such as the AR-15. They cover major cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, where a county-level ban is also before the high court next week. A federal law restricting their sale and manufacture expired in 2004.

The guns have since increased sharply in popularity as they became widely available at lower prices. Gun retailer surveys show sales of AR-15-type weapons are second only to semiautomatic handguns, according to court documents.

They also have been used in several high-profile mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a country music festival in Las Vegas and an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

AR-15 shootings have high death tolls

Sheila Gutman was one of dozens of people wounded on July 4, 2022, when a gunman fired 83 rounds into the parade crowd in less than a minute, killing seven. A single round created a wound the size of a baseball on her foot.

She still walks with a limp and suffers from near-constant nerve pain, despite weeks in the hospital and 17 surgeries. “I had no idea the damage it could do,” she said.

Several of the nation's deadliest mass shootings have involved semiautomatic rifles, said James Alan Fox, a Northeastern University criminology professor who maintains a mass killing database in a partnership with The Associated Press and USA Today.

Such attacks have killed nearly twice as many people on average as other mass shootings. “Assault weapons don’t change the likelihood of committing the crime but they do impact the level of carnage,” he said.

But the majority of mass shootings, particularly those away from public places, do not involve semiautomatic rifles, Fox said. Handguns are more prevalent in gun violence overall and mass shootings.

With all that in mind, Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, questioned how much of an effect the Supreme Court’s eventual decision will have on gun violence more broadly. “I don’t think it’s going to have a big impact on public safety either way,” he said.

But the ruling could have a major impact on other gun laws.

Americans own some 40 million AR-style firearms

The Supreme Court's conservative majority issued a landmark decision in 2022 expanding gun rights, ruling that firearm restrictions must be rooted in the nation's history.

That opinion unleashed a flood of challenges to gun laws across the country, though the Supreme Court has upheld some regulations since then. Lower court judges, meanwhile, have expressed confusion about exactly what the court’s new test means and how to apply it.

The assault weapons case could be another milestone. A key legal issue at the heart of the case is whether the widespread ownership of semiautomatic rifles means they cannot be subject to a blanket ban.

The administration argues that while bans on especially dangerous weapons such as machine guns have been upheld, there's no historical basis for similar restrictions on weapons “in common use” by law-abiding citizens.

Americans own an estimated 40 million AR-15-type rifles, according to a 2026 survey cited by challengers, making them more common than Ford F-Series pickup trucks.

“We’ve agreed, as a society, that certain policy choices are off the table in terms of trying to address a problem,” said Sack, of the Second Amendment Foundation.

‘Catastrophic damage’ from guns first designed as ‘weapons of war’

Defenders of the laws in Connecticut and Illinois say the guns were originally designed as “weapons of war” and remain especially dangerous. Semiautomatic rifles today fire one round for each squeeze of the trigger, but their high-velocity rounds cause “catastrophic damage” to the human body, Connecticut’s attorneys said.

Just because the rifles have been sold to millions of people does not mean they cannot be subject to state regulations passed by democratically elected lawmakers, attorneys argue.

“Once it becomes clear that a new weapon poses an unacceptable threat to human life, legislatures should be able to act,” lawyers for Cook County, Illinois, wrote.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected around the end of June.

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