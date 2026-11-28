JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Holiday River Fest will take place in Downtown Jacksonville tonight, featuring the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade, and a riverfront fireworks show.

Presented by Bank of America, the community celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 along the St. Johns River.

Event schedule

Opening events will take place at Riverfront Plaza, featuring food trucks, activities, and music from DJ Hollywood in partnership with Cox Media, alongside an appearance by the RiverCity Readers Bookmobile.

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The official schedule begins with the Christmas tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza. The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade follows at 6:30 p.m., with winners announced at 8:15 p.m.

The fireworks display will start at 8:30 p.m., with viewing areas for both the boat parade and the fireworks along the Northbank and Southbank of the St. Johns River.

Parking

Downtown parking options will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Metered street spaces are free on weekends.

Drivers can also use the Duval Street, Water Street and Yates garages on the Northbank at special event rates.

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Road closures

The Main Street Bridge faces extensive restrictions throughout the day. One southbound lane and the adjacent sidewalk on the Hyatt side are closed from noon to 10 p.m. All travel lanes and sidewalks on the bridge will close from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The bridge will remain locked in the raised position from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the fireworks barge has safely passed beneath it.

Detours will redirect drivers around the Main Street Bridge closure.

Northbound traffic on Main Street from Riverplace Boulevard to Bay Street will detour via Forsyth Street to Interstate 95 North. Southbound traffic from Bay Street to Museum Circle, along with access from the Independent Drive on-ramp, will detour via San Marco Boulevard to I-95 South.

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Several downtown streets will also close during the event.

Independent Drive is closed between Hogan Street and the Main Street Bridge from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Laura Street is also closed between Bay Street and Independent Drive from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., though access to the parking garage at one Independent Square will remain available.

Additionally, East Coastline Drive will close between Riverfront Plaza and South Newnan Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On the Acosta Bridge, the northbound easternmost travel lane, emergency lane and adjacent sidewalk will remain closed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additional closures and detours will take effect on the Acosta Bridge from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the fireworks display.

Northbound traffic from the I-95 North Downtown exit and Mary Street will detour via Riverside Avenue and Water Street to I-95 North. Southbound traffic from Water Street and Riverside Avenue will detour via Park Street to I-95 South and Prudential Drive.

Map

The Holiday River Fest

Additional schedule information and event details are available on the city’s website.

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