JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sundry Group, the Downtown Jacksonville hospitality team behind Decca Live, is partnering with developer Gateway Jax to open a restaurant and bar at Riverfront Plaza, the companies announced this week.

The 5,171-square-foot space, part of the park’s second phase, is expected to open in 2028.

The menu will center on tapas-style small plates and shareable dishes, with a beverage program that includes cocktails, wine, craft beer and a robust zero-proof selection. An on-site espresso bar will operate throughout the day. Glass doors 36 feet wide will stack open to join the dining room and terrace.

Decca Live will lead programming that includes sunset live music, outdoor movies, yoga, markets and family Sundays.

“Jacksonville has always gathered on this river,” said Evan Rajta, founder of Sundry Group and Decca Live. “Our team has spent years building places Downtown where people want to spend time, and Riverfront Plaza is the chance to do that on the water.”

The restaurant will be accessible by boat via a city dock in front of the park, and the St. Johns River Taxi stops at Riverfront Plaza.

The city is building the restaurant shell and restrooms. The two operators will complete the interior buildout. Sundry Group and Gateway Jax were chosen through a competitive request-for-proposal process.

The surrounding lawns, gardens and riverwalk will remain public parkland.

The restaurant will complement Gateway Jax’s proposed luxury hotel and residences at the plaza, which would include up to 170 hotel rooms, condominiums and restaurants.

“Our role is to help local operators like the Sundry Group team to bring their vision to life,” said Bryan Moll, CEO of Gateway Jax.

Riverfront Plaza’s first phase opened in December 2025. The restaurant’s name, menu and opening details will be announced later.

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