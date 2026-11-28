JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is recovering after undergoing four surgeries in one week following a hit-and-run collision on Interstate 95.

Stephanie Sieniarecki was struck after pulling over to assist another motorist near the Norwood exit on the north side of Jacksonville.

The incident November 18 at about 2:20 p.m. occurred as Sieniarecki had stopped along the highway when she saw a driver lose control of a car.

What has followed has been weeks of surgery.

After pulling over to help the other driver, she went to grab a large piece of debris before it caused another accident.

“We’re waiting because, obviously, it’s the highway and then I thought I had the clearance I go to grab it,” she said. “And as I’m turning to run back is when I get hit.”

Within minutes, another vehicle struck her and continued driving without stopping.

A single mother, Sieniarecki recalled the moment right after the impact when she fell to the pavement.

“Immediately when I got hit, I just I was on the ground. I just remember like telling myself I had to roll to that side and I’m pretty sure that’s the only reason I’m alive,” she said.

The injuries were very serious, and the surgeries have been ongoing.

“I had the tibia plateau, which is with my knee and my leg and then the inner side of my ankle, like on the left side, and then I had a Lisfranc on my foot.”

She is troubled by having to rely on her son for so much day-to-day help.

“I think my biggest thing is having to rely on my son so much to do everything.”

Sieniarecki said the driver kept going and the only detail she remembered about the vehicle was that it was a red car.

She said she wants the driver held responsible for the hit-and-run.

A couple that witnessed the crash later viewed footage from a Florida Department of Transportation traffic camera.

In a clip shown to her, what appeared to be an ambulance and law enforcement personnel were visible in the area.

While spending her holiday weekend unable to walk, Sieniarecki remains in high spirits and is grateful to be alive.

She says her nurses called this recovery and miracle. It’s the one thing she’s grateful for.

Her friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support her through recovery.

Here’s how you can help:

Fundraiser for Stephanie Sieniarecki by Molly Bohlscheid : Help Stephanie Heal After Hit and Run

You can also contact Sieniarecki on her Facebook page.

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