JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville shoppers are bypassing traditional big box stores this holiday season, turning instead to local thrift shops and resale markets for Black Friday gift deals.

The secondhand shopping trend, dubbed “Thriftmas,” comes as rising retail costs push consumers to seek more affordable alternatives for holiday gift giving on the First Coast.

According to ThredUp’s 2026 Holiday Resale Report, 62% of consumers plan to purchase at least one secondhand gift this holiday season.

The study cited lower prices, stretching holiday budgets, accessing higher-quality merchandise and buying presents for more recipients as the leading motivations behind the shift toward secondhand shopping.

The move toward thrift shopping also reflects broader economic pressures on household budgets across the country. A Yahoo Finance study found that more than 70% of U.S. workers rely on a second source of income, while 26% of workers report needing a side job simply to pay basic household bills.

Local shoppers in Jacksonville are turning to specialized thrift venues to find gifts and stretch their budgets.

The Goodwill Outlet on Lenox Avenue, known locally as “the bins,” sells items by weight at $1.99 a pound. Reselling a single find from the outlet can potentially cover the expense of an entire shopping trip.

John Peter, a Jacksonville shopper, regularly searches for items at the Lenox Avenue outlet. Peter described comparing the estimated value of items he finds against what he spends, noting that two selected pieces could be worth $120 and $80.

“We have seven grandchildren, so to give them stuff, it was a good place to go,” Peter said. “We could find clothes and find things for them.”

Peter noted that while holiday bargain shopping draws large crowds, the financial savings make the effort worthwhile.

“I don’t like the crowd either, but I’d rather deal with the crowd than some of the prices,” he said.

The experience remains appealing regardless of income, saying, “I’d come here if I made a million dollars, to tell you the truth, cause it’s cool.”

In addition to large thrift outlets, neighborhood spaces provide opportunities for residents looking to sell and buy pre-owned goods.

Our Third Place, a community market in the Murray Hill neighborhood, opened in June with a mission to help local residents earn extra money by selling curated secondhand, repaired and refinished items.

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