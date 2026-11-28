JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Supreme Court will decide whether President Trump can shut down access to asylum, and that decision could be felt by thousands of people right here in Jacksonville. Action News Jax spoke with a local attorney who says the current system is breaking down.

The stakes are high in Jacksonville, where one immigration advocacy group estimates about 34,000 people were living under temporary protection as of last year, like a pending asylum case, TPS or DACA. It estimates about 8,000 of them will have lost that protection by the end of this year.

There’s no immigration court in Jacksonville. Cases are heard in Orlando. Jacksonville immigration attorney Sidoni Parr, founder of Empowerment Legal, says some of those cases are ending before they ever get a hearing.

“Now judges are doing what they call a pretermission... the evidence that you’ve provided is not enough. So we’re not even gonna have a hearing, we’re actually just gonna order removal,” Parr said.

Florida holds the largest immigration court backlog in the country, with over half a million pending cases, and hundreds of thousands of asylum claims.

Getting out of detention just got harder. Last month, a new ruling from the nation’s top immigration appeals board said a pending asylum case, on its own, isn’t enough to get someone released on bond. “Someone that I could have gotten out at the beginning part of October, I now have a very difficult time getting out,” Parr said.

Trump’s crackdown on immigration is a cornerstone of his second term. The Trump administration says the asylum ban has dropped unlawful border crossings to historic lows, and argues most people arriving don’t qualify for asylum.

Even Parr says the old system had problems. “Everyone does not qualify for asylum. Do a lot of people put in that application that shouldn’t? Yes... there were some flaws in that system, there always is. But what we’re dealing with now is not the right answer either.”

Another change is coming in just three weeks. The Department of Justice ruled last week that immigrants now have 10 days to appeal a judge’s decision, down from 30. Most appeals will be dismissed without a written opinion.

On paper, asylum still exists. But attorneys tell Action News Jax that in court, it’s a near-impossible fight. Parr argues a high-court decision may be the only hope of reviving that gateway.

The Supreme Court will decide whether President Trump can suspend access to asylum at the southern border, and whether immigrants can be detained indefinitely without a bond hearing.

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