ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach restaurant has been nominated for the Best New Restaurant in the country.

Coastal Farmer, which is located in the Dune House Hotel & Spa, is among USA TODAY’s 20 nominees for its 10Best list.

USA TODAY said it “asked a panel of food and travel experts to nominate their 20 favorite new restaurants to open in the past year and a half.”

Action News Jax told you in 2025 when One Ocean Resort & Spa announced plans to rebrand as Dune House. The hotel opened as Dune House in March and Coastal Farmer opened in July.

USA TODAY praised the restaurant for bringing together “the spirit of the farm with the rhythm of the ocean, serving up fresh coastal catch with ingredients from regional farms.”

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Coastal Farmer honored those farmers who help them serve up dishes like triggerfish with couscous, saying on Facebook, “We’re proud to share this with the local farmers and fishers who help shape our menu, the team who brings it to the table, and everyone who’s joined us for a meal here in Atlantic Beach.”

You can vote once a day until Monday, December 21 at 11:59 a.m. ET by clicking here. The winners will be announced on Monday, January 4 at noon ET.

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