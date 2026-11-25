JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Holiday River Fest will take place in Downtown Jacksonville this Saturday, featuring the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade, and a riverfront fireworks show. Presented by Bank of America, the community celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 along the St. Johns River.

Community First Credit Union is sponsoring the tree lighting and fireworks display as part of the downtown festivities. Opening events will take place at Riverfront Plaza, featuring food trucks, activities, and music from DJ Hollywood in partnership with Cox Media, alongside an appearance by the RiverCity Readers Bookmobile.

The official schedule begins with the Christmas tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza. The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade follows at 6:30 p.m., with winners announced at 8:15 p.m. The fireworks display will start at 8:30 p.m., with viewing areas for both the boat parade and the fireworks situated along the Northbank and Southbank of the St. Johns River.

Downtown parking options will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and metered street spaces are free on weekends. Drivers can also use the Duval Street, Water Street and Yates garages on the Northbank at special event rates. Street meters will be bagged by 4 p.m. Friday along sections of Water Street, South Hogan Street and Independent Drive.

Extensive traffic changes will take effect across downtown bridges. On the Main Street Bridge, one southbound lane and the sidewalk nearest the Hyatt will close from noon to 10 p.m.

All lanes and sidewalks will shut from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for fireworks setup and the bridge will stay locked upright from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.Southbound traffic on Main Street South will detour to San Marco Boulevard and Interstate 95 South, while northbound traffic will detour to Forsyth Street and Interstate 95 North.

East Coastline Drive will also close from Riverfront Plaza to South Newnan Street between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.On the Acosta Bridge, crews will close the easternmost northbound lane, emergency lane and sidewalk between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the fireworks, Acosta Bridge ramps will close, with detours sending traffic to Riverside Avenue, Water Street and Park Street.

Meter restrictions beginning Friday afternoon will also affect West Coastline Drive, South Pearl Street and South Laura Street. Organizers noted that additional schedule information and event details are available on the event website.

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