WELAKA, Fla. — Just before the holiday, some residents in Welaka, in Putnam County, are still dealing with rising water. Action News Jax first told you Monday about rising water from the St. Johns River that forced an emergency shutdown of the town’s vacuum sewer system. Things haven’t gotten any better.

This is probably the worst of the flooding Action News Jax has seen in the Sportsman Harbor neighborhood. The town’s mayor says traffic is being limited to residents only, as any more traffic could create a wake and make the problem worse.

Randall Schwab has been wading through this mess of high water for days. Drone video shows a canal overflowing in his Sportsman Harbor neighborhood. “I don’t think we’ve lost more than 6 inches since last week of height, water height,” Schwab said.

Schwab, who has lived there for 25 years, says it seems the flooding gets worse year after year. “The Nor’easters, to me, are the main thing that get us. And if we have a lot of rain at the same time, then it’s a double whammy, you know?” he said.

Action News Jax’s Deja Mayfield, who is 5 foot 2, says the water on the street is just at her calves. The mayor says these conditions could last weeks or even a month. “Whew, I hope it’s not a month. It gets old,” Schwab said.

The First Alert Weather Team explains last week’s downpours across Central Florida are making matters worse for residents in Welaka.

For neighbors in the area and surrounding communities, the Town of Welaka has posted regular updates on its website.

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