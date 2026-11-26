JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New numbers show JEA disconnections continue to spike, and as a result, a city councilmember is highlighting his push for the city to step in and provide relief for struggling ratepayers.

As inflation, gas prices, and other cost of living pressures continue to impact Jacksonville families, a growing number of JEA customers are seeing their utilities cut off.

From October of 2025 to September of this year, JEA made more than 253,000 disconnections for water or electric.

That’s up from about 245,000 disconnections during the 12 months prior.

“I’m concerned, but I’m not surprised,” said Jacksonville City Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr. (D-District 8).

Gaffney Jr. said the three percent jump in disconnections over the two twelve-month spans aligns with what he’s been hearing from constituents.

“We’ve been hearing from residents the last three or four months, asking for help, asking for relief,” said Gaffney Jr. “You know, anytime they have to choose between gas, their mortgage, their utilities, food, they have to make a tough decision.”

During the most recent 12-month stretch, JEA reported customers received more than $14 million worth of utility relief from local, state and federal agencies.

But considering disconnections continue to rise, Gaffney wants the city to step in and offer additional help.

He filed a utility relief bill totaling $2.3 million late last month, but it was deferred in its most recent committee stop due to budget concerns following the passage of Amendment 3.

Gaffney Jr. said he plans to offer an amendment to his bill, scaling back the level of relief to less than half a million dollars.

It’s a compromise he hopes his colleagues can get behind, as the city may be strapped for cash this holiday season, but so too are its residents.

“You know, it’s the holidays. This could be an early Christmas gift. You know, a lot of people are in need,” said Gaffney Jr. ”It’s a lot of single families. It’s a lot of senior citizens who are on a fixed income. They need the help. They need the relief, and it’s council’s job to step in.”

Gaffney Jr. plans to file that amendment next Tuesday, when his utility relief bill is up for a vote in the Finance Committee.

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