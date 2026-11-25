JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major multi-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near Lenox Avenue on Wednesday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The highway closure disrupted morning commutes across the First Coast region just as holiday travelers began taking to the roads ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Action News Jax first reported the collision as breaking news during the 8 a.m. hour, showing traffic camera and viewer footage of a sea of headlights.

Several vehicles were stopped along the shoulder, including cars with visible damage.

The Interstate 10 backup created early congestion ahead of the Thanksgiving Eve travel rush. According to the transportation analytics firm INRIX, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest times to drive prior to the holiday.

Statewide, more than 4.23 million Floridians are scheduled to take a road trip. Among the holiday travelers on the road Wednesday was Baker County resident Christi Crapo.

Crapo prepared for an hour and 27-minute drive from Maclenny to St. Augustine and was spared from the morning tie-up on Interstate 10.

“I thought I was coming in this direction so I avoided it on my way home,” Crapo said of the backup.

To manage highway congestion and travel conditions, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are patrolling regional roads throughout the holiday.

Troopers are urging motorists to slow down, stay patient and avoid aggressive driving.

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