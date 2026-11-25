NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a pursuit reaching speeds exceeding 110 mph, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Tuesday. Sean Epperly was taken to jail after law enforcement stopped his pickup truck, causing it to roll over.

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The social media post, replete for GTA references, issued a warning to those who attempt to outrun the law.

“In a video game, you might outrun the police, blow through red lights, and escape a five-star wanted level,” the post states. “In real life, reckless decisions have real victims, real consequences, and potentially life-changing outcomes.”

Deputies encountered a gray Chevrolet Colorado driving recklessly and showing indicators of possible impairment, the post states. The driver allegedly ran multiple red lights and stop signs while weaving in and out of traffic lanes, endangering other motorists, according to the sheriff.

Deputies used the pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, in an attempt to stop the truck. Epperly attempted to regain control of the vehicle, but overcorrected, causing it to roll over and damage approximately 100 feet of chain-link fencing.

Both Epperly and a passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. After being released from the hospital, Epperly, who was on probation for aggravated assault, was booked into Nassau County jail.

He’s facing charges of aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, driving under the influence involving alcohol or drugs, refusal to submit to DUI testing and felony criminal mischief.

“You may be able to run from the cops in a video game, but this is real life,” Sheriff Bill Leeper stated in the social media post. “There are no extra lives and no reset button. The decisions you make behind the wheel can have devastating consequences.”

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