JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Business owners on the Northside are concerned about their future. The Trout River food truck park on Lem Turner is now on the market for $595,000. Eight small businesses are anchored there, and their future could now be uncertain.

The owner of Streeter Acclaimed Kitchen told Action News Jax that the lot owner says they could have anywhere between six months to a year. He says the food truck industry has changed and it’s not as easy to station where they’d like.

For owner Jonathan Streeter, this follows a rough summer. Just months ago, he operated out of a restaurant until it caught on fire in July. While business is booming at the park, it’s been a transition.

“The journey has been, you know, it’s been difficult in the beginning. You know, because I never ran a food truck before, but now we got, I’m getting well acquainted to it,” Streeter said.

He says they end the day with nothing left. “North side has shown me so much love since, you know, since what happened, you know, we sell almost every day,” Streeter said.

Streeter says the lot owner came and told him he doesn’t know for sure, but they’re in talks about a sale. Action News Jax found the listing for the property.

District 8 Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. says he’s working to help find a solution. “Reaching out to the mayor’s administration. That means reach not to our economic development department. That reaching out to, you know, some investors, you know, to see if people want to partner up and buy the food truck park,” Gaffney said.

He says he plans to ask the city if they’d consider buying. “The reason being because we saving jobs, we saving lives, we are saving livelihoods,” Gaffney said.

Streeter says being at a central location has made it easier to do business. “The industry, not what it used to be. You know, you could have eat back in the day. You could just park on the corner, been good. But now you gotta ask, talk to store owners. You gotta pay them. You know, that’s the kind of process it is,” he said.

He says he’s taking it day by day. “Now I call it Northside my home and I love it. I actually love it, I really do,” Streeter said.

Streeter says he’s continuing to keep in contact with the lot owner. He wants to thank the Northside for keeping him and his business alive.

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