CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Frederick Hildenbrand has been sentenced to 310 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for committing federal child sex crimes, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Hildenbrand was convicted and sentenced on nine counts of production of child sexual abuse material and two counts of possession.

The investigation began in 2024 after an abandoned storage unit Hildenbrand previously rented was auctioned off because his payments stopped processing, according to CCSO.

Inside the unit, authorities found labeled children’s underwear, videotapes and a thumb drive containing child sexual abuse material.

The discovery led CCSO Detectives Ryan Elils and Eva Solis, alongside the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, into a thorough, long-term investigation.

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The inquiry ultimately uncovered decades of child exploitation and child sexual abuse that spanned across the country with numerous victims, CCSO said.

In total, Hildenbrand possessed at least 10,000 depictions of children being sexually abused.

Investigators searching one of his computers also recovered two versions of a poem written by Hildenbrand about his lust for children, in which he described himself as “an Elite ranked pedophile” for more than 30 years, CCSO said.

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Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook commended the detectives and cooperating agencies for their work on the case.

“This was an extremely disturbing case, and words cannot fully express the severity of these crimes,” Cook said. “I’m beyond proud of our detectives for their hard work throughout this investigation. I’m also grateful to our local, state and federal partners for their assistance in bringing justice to the victims involved.”

Hildenbrand’s wife, Erin Hildenbrand, was also arrested in connection with the case. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to federal prison in May.

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